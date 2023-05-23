Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was $3.29 for the day, up 7.87% from the previous closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2559218 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 329.65M and an Enterprise Value of 280.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $9.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1187, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3988.

Shares Statistics:

SFIX traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 12.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 17.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $391M to a low estimate of $385.4M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.94M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.41M, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.