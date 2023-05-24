SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, SomaLogic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.25, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1507500 shares were traded.

To gain a deeper understanding of SLGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGC now has a Market Capitalization of 574.94M and an Enterprise Value of 37.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGC has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0222.

It appears that SLGC traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 889.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 8.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.83.

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.4M to a low estimate of $16.4M. As of the current estimate, SomaLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.98M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.82M, an increase of 40.10% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.67M, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.8M and the low estimate is $97.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.