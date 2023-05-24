Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

As of close of business last night, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.28, up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $35.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746601 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Sandborn William J. sold 3,487 shares for $36.47 per share. The transaction valued at 127,182 led to the insider holds 34,662 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares of VTYX for $1,178,502 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,543,126 shares after completing the transaction at $39.28 per share. On May 03, another insider, Krueger Christopher W, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $38.65 each. As a result, the insider received 579,699 and left with 276,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTYX traded 857.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 730.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 7.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.47% and a Short% of Float of 18.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.