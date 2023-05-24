YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $38.14 down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $38.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904623 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of YETI Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.47B. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $55.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YETI has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 86.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 9.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.94% and a Short% of Float of 12.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $413.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $423M to a low estimate of $409.2M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.04M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.63M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.