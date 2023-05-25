Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $54.71 in the prior trading day, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at $53.45, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011433 shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Meaney William L sold 21,014 shares for $55.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,157,031 led to the insider holds 295,650 shares of the business.

RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 1,219 shares of IRM for $67,691 on May 19. The Director now owns 33,735 shares after completing the transaction at $55.53 per share. On May 17, another insider, Allerton Jennifer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $55.14 each. As a result, the insider received 220,576 and left with 14,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRM now has a Market Capitalization of 16.44B and an Enterprise Value of 29.77B. As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $57.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of May 14, 2023 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.62M, compared to 13.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.47, compared to 2.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.68. The current Payout Ratio is 115.30% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.1B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.16B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.