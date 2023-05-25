Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Stock Price Peaks at $1.1900 During Trading

The closing price of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) was $1.07 for the day, down -12.70% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968299 shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Our analysis of NEGG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEGG now has a Market Capitalization of 386.52M and an Enterprise Value of 360.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.41.

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEGG is 0.59, which has changed by -75.79% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8998.

NEGG traded an average of 394.70K shares per day over the past three months and 472.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.48M. Insiders hold about 52.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.