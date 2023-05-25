Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at $102.16 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $104.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106081 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Simon Property Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 690 shares for $109.33 per share. The transaction valued at 75,438 led to the insider holds 60,167 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 551 shares of SPG for $60,241 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 34,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.33 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 506 shares for $109.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,321 and bolstered with 46,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.61B and an Enterprise Value of 61.49B. As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $133.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPG has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 326.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of May 14, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.40, from 7.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.00. The current Payout Ratio is 106.80% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.