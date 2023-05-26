AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $138.62

As of close of business last night, AbbVie Inc.’s stock clocked out at $138.62, down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $141.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6707009 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABBV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 267.48B and an Enterprise Value of 321.52B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABBV traded 5.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of May 14, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 15.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.78, ABBV has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.14 and $10.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.96. EPS for the following year is $11.08, with 22 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $13.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.67B to a low estimate of $13.39B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.58B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.38B, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.16B and the low estimate is $49.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.