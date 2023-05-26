Analysts predict EPS of $4.57 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)’s current quarter

After finishing at $203.63 in the prior trading day, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed at $201.04, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2921235 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Frieson Donald sold 9,411 shares for $197.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,853,967 led to the insider holds 17,888 shares of the business.

McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares of LOW for $3,118,677 on Dec 19. The EVP, Stores now owns 28,353 shares after completing the transaction at $203.82 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCCANLESS ROSS W, who serves as the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 57,629 shares for $211.35 each. As a result, the insider received 12,179,652 and left with 26,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOW now has a Market Capitalization of 122.34B and an Enterprise Value of 159.49B. As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $223.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 602.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 594.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of May 14, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 8.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOW’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.20, compared to 4.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 28.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.38, while EPS last year was $4.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.91 and $12.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.42. EPS for the following year is $14.45, with 35 analysts recommending between $15.5 and $10.37.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $25.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.21B to a low estimate of $24.67B. As of the current estimate, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.48B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.06B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $89.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.35B and the low estimate is $80.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.