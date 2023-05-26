Invest in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed at $4.59 down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8678064 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

For a deeper understanding of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 961.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.82.

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6923.

For the past three months, ARR has traded an average of 5.41M shares per day and 4.55M over the past ten days. A total of 184.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of May 14, 2023 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 19.15M, compared to 18.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 11.30%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARR is 0.96, from 1.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.47.

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.09.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $63.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.6M to a low estimate of $61.2M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.05M, an estimated increase of 82.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.37M, an increase of 163.90% over than the figure of $82.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.64M, up 101.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.01M and the low estimate is $285.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.