Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Shares Rise by 0.89% to Close at $7.91

As of close of business last night, Barings BDC Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.91, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $7.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393719 shares were traded. BBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when O’Connor Michael James bought 25,000 shares for $7.43 per share. The transaction valued at 185,732 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Murray Elizabeth A. bought 2,500 shares of BBDC for $18,075 on May 11. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,534 shares after completing the transaction at $7.23 per share. On May 11, another insider, Merritt Sears, who serves as the Adviser Board Member of the company, bought 1,358 shares for $7.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,990 and bolstered with 1,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 782.39M. As of this moment, Barings’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBDC has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBDC traded 544.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 441.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.27M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BBDC as of May 14, 2023 were 862.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 870.36k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, BBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.62.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $70.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.33M to a low estimate of $67.36M. As of the current estimate, Barings BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.59M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.48M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.13M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.14M and the low estimate is $260.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.