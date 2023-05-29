Examining VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed at $0.51 down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258999 shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5302 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4825.

For a deeper understanding of VivoPower International PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.23M and an Enterprise Value of 38.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5620.

For the past three months, VVPR has traded an average of 750.08K shares per day and 3.26M over the past ten days. A total of 25.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.37M. Insiders hold about 51.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of May 14, 2023 were 284k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 224.62k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $87.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 131.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.