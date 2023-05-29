Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Records 0.45 million Shares Traded, Reaches $28.49 High

After finishing at $27.79 in the prior trading day, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed at $28.35, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 448109 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 581.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.76M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GIL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

