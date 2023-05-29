Invest in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) closed at $74.65 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $73.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 237761 shares were traded. COLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Nelson Ronald E. sold 7,394 shares for $76.32 per share. The transaction valued at 564,310 led to the insider holds 16,857 shares of the business.

SIMMONS SABRINA sold 982 shares of COLM for $81,035 on May 02. The Director now owns 4,913 shares after completing the transaction at $82.52 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Swanson Jim A, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 500 shares for $72.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,494 and bolstered with 5,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.19B and an Enterprise Value of 5.13B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has reached a high of $98.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COLM has traded an average of 319.29K shares per day and 359.34k over the past ten days. A total of 62.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.52M. Insiders hold about 47.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COLM as of May 14, 2023 were 999.69k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 911.31k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COLM is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for COLM, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.69 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $586.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $592M to a low estimate of $579.53M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Sportswear Company’s year-ago sales were $578.06M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.