MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) was $26.37 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $26.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323012 shares were traded. MMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMYT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMYT has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.99.

Shares Statistics:

MMYT traded an average of 278.44K shares per day over the past three months and 316.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 85.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMYT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.63M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.11M to a low estimate of $190.11M. As of the current estimate, MakeMyTrip Limited’s year-ago sales were $142.73M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.57M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.57M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.04M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $865.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.