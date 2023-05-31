Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.02, up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $3.96. On the day, 551217 shares were traded. ORMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mayer Arie bought 3,800 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,398 led to the insider holds 26,809 shares of the business.

Mayer Arie bought 5,009 shares of ORMP for $11,120 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,009 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KIDRON NADAV, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 26,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,014 and bolstered with 126,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORMP now has a Market Capitalization of 124.52M and an Enterprise Value of -30.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4312.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORMP traded 977.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORMP as of May 14, 2023 were 486.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 781.21k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $700k. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674k, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7M, up 1.00% from the average estimate.