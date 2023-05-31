Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Stock Closes down -4.01% on Tuesday Trading

After finishing at $2.99 in the prior trading day, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $2.87, down -4.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2529311 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8420.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 532.43M and an Enterprise Value of 322.85M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0155.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of May 14, 2023 were 919.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.43M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.03 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $64.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.1M to a low estimate of $64.1M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.59M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.8M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $226.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $192M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.13M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.8M and the low estimate is $250.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.