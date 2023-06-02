Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) was $74.69 for the day, down -17.83% from the previous closing price of $90.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19666462 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OKTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 184.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $95 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 100 shares for $75.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,599 led to the insider holds 601 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,117 shares of OKTA for $257,085 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 22,813 shares after completing the transaction at $82.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Tighe Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,184 shares for $82.48 each. As a result, the insider received 180,132 and left with 42,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 14.77B and an Enterprise Value of 14.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $111.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.91.

Shares Statistics:

OKTA traded an average of 2.37M shares per day over the past three months and 4.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 4.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 36 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 39 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 36 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $560.5M to a low estimate of $507.2M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451.81M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.