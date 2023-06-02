Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Snowflake Inc.’s stock clocked out at $167.28, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $165.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5517776 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Dageville Benoit sold 13,182 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,372,760 led to the insider holds 43,063 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 13,182 shares of SNOW for $2,185,707 on May 10. The President of Products now owns 43,063 shares after completing the transaction at $165.81 per share. On May 08, another insider, McMahon John Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $160.27 each. As a result, the insider received 160,270 and left with 152,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 48.07B and an Enterprise Value of 44.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNOW traded 6.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of May 14, 2023 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 12.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 32 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 36 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $662.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $689.3M to a low estimate of $654.45M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.25M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.