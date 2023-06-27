UTime Limited (UTME) Rise 1.73% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.35

The price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) closed at $2.35 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782633 shares were traded. UTME stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UTME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTME now has a Market Capitalization of 19.43M and an Enterprise Value of 18.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4649, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3821.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UTME traded on average about 584.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UTME as of May 30, 2023 were 3.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 10.06k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.