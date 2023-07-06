Examining UTime Limited (UTME)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) closed at $2.29 up 5.05% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575155 shares were traded. UTME stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UTime Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTME now has a Market Capitalization of 18.93M and an Enterprise Value of 18.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3928.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UTME has traded an average of 627.77K shares per day and 411.96k over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UTME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 31.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 13.92k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.