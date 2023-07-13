Analyzing Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s quick and current ratios

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) closed the day trading at $0.31 down -20.05% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0790 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699451 shares were traded. IMTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3920 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3030.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMTE now has a Market Capitalization of 8.05M and an Enterprise Value of 13.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5871.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMTE traded about 186.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMTE traded about 121.36k shares per day. A total of 18.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.67M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMTE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 144.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 288.58k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.