MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) Stock Price Peaks at $3.9600 During Trading

The closing price of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) was $3.75 for the day, down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569921 shares were traded. MMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMMB now has a Market Capitalization of 142.29M and an Enterprise Value of 149.43M. As of this moment, MamaMancini’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMMB has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8669.

Shares Statistics:

MMMB traded an average of 189.82K shares per day over the past three months and 363.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MMMB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 6.24k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.59M to a low estimate of $23.3M. As of the current estimate, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.85M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.19M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.41M and the low estimate is $111.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.