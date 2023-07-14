Understanding Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)’s financial health through ratios

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) closed the day trading at $10.72 up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757705 shares were traded. RCLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.43.

For a better understanding of RCLF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCLF now has a Market Capitalization of 72.72M and an Enterprise Value of 72.18M.

Over the past 52 weeks, RCLF has reached a high of $16.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Over the past 3-months, RCLF traded about 16.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCLF traded about 78.43k shares per day. A total of 6.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.46M. Shares short for RCLF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 762 with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 4.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.