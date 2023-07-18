UTime Limited (UTME) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.96

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) closed the day trading at $0.96 down -60.98% from the previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6570880 shares were traded. UTME stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9030.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UTME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTME now has a Market Capitalization of 7.94M and an Enterprise Value of 7.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8147, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3961.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UTME traded about 967.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UTME traded about 2.77M shares per day. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UTME as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 3.06k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.