After finishing at $18.26 in the prior trading day, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) closed at $17.9, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.52 million shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.8235.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUFG now has a Market Capitalization of 205014204416 and an Enterprise Value of -61026234007552. As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.693.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MUFG is 0.37, which has changed by 0.48455286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3687280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.39B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.96% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of 1767139200 were 5336162 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 6445911. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5336162 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 74.0, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.0525737. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.41T in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51T to a low estimate of $1.3T. The current estimate, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.21TFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42T. There is a high estimate of $1.49T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31T.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.94T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15TBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58T and the low estimate is $5.77T.