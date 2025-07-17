Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.01 and its Current Ratio is at 6.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when McElhaugh Michael J. bought 246,886 shares for $3.26 per share.

McElhaugh Michael J. bought 53,114 shares of ABUS for $170,098 on Apr 15 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Sofia Michael J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABUS now has a Market Capitalization of 599479552 and an Enterprise Value of 484709824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 75.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABUS is 0.86, which has changed by -0.16494846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.04%.

Shares Statistics:

ABUS traded an average of 815.11K shares per day over the past three months and 793880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.66M. Insiders hold about 22.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of 1749772800 were 12841350 with a Short Ratio of 16.89, compared to 1747267200 on 11504318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12841350 and a Short% of Float of 9.520000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • ABUS, ABUS stock, Arbutus Biopharma Corp, NASDAQ:ABUS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.