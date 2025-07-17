Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.01 and its Current Ratio is at 6.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when McElhaugh Michael J. bought 246,886 shares for $3.26 per share.

McElhaugh Michael J. bought 53,114 shares of ABUS for $170,098 on Apr 15 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Sofia Michael J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABUS now has a Market Capitalization of 599479552 and an Enterprise Value of 484709824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 75.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABUS is 0.86, which has changed by -0.16494846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.04%.

Shares Statistics:

ABUS traded an average of 815.11K shares per day over the past three months and 793880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.66M. Insiders hold about 22.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of 1749772800 were 12841350 with a Short Ratio of 16.89, compared to 1747267200 on 11504318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12841350 and a Short% of Float of 9.520000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0