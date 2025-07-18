Balance Sheet Insights: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) closed at $1.2 down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.33 million shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Freitag Gregory Gene bought 15,060 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 61,213 shares of the business.

Glover Stephen C. bought 15,061 shares of PDSB for $25,001 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 78,851 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDSB now has a Market Capitalization of 54852004 and an Enterprise Value of 39776168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDSB is 0.96, which has changed by -0.70325696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $4.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDSB has traded an average of 535.47K shares per day and 491630 over the past ten days. A total of 45.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 3.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.01% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of 1749772800 were 1987724 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1747267200 on 2875457. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1987724 and a Short% of Float of 4.4899996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0