Insider’s View: Deciphering Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) closed at $13.26 in the last session, down -6.55% from day before closing price of $14.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

On September 16, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 16, 2024, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when CHILDS JOHN W bought 32,700 shares for $30.47 per share. The transaction valued at 996,238 led to the insider holds 2,320,571 shares of the business.

CHILDS JOHN W bought 29,000 shares of BHVN for $1,042,393 on Dec 30 ’24. The Director now owns 2,368,741 shares after completing the transaction at $35.94 per share. On Oct 02 ’24, another insider, CHILDS JOHN W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,052 shares for $47.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,970 and bolstered with 21,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1354018432 and an Enterprise Value of 1153570688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHVN is 3.50, which has changed by -0.62598836 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $55.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHVN traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1595320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.17M. Insiders hold about 12.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.83% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of 1749772800 were 10882006 with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 1747267200 on 8172285. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10882006 and a Short% of Float of 12.04.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • BHVN, BHVN stock, Biohaven Ltd., NYSE:BHVN

