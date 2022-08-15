In the case of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM), what’s next?

The closing price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) was 21.24 for the day, up 3.21% from the previous closing price of $20.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 245169 shares were traded. OM reached its highest trading level at $21.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $48 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Vazquez Martin sold 10,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 49,237 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 30,000 shares of OM for $600,000 on Aug 01. The Chair and CEO now owns 292,073 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Ahmed Nabeel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 787 shares for $16.56 each. As a result, the insider received 13,033 and left with 43,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $60.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.28.

Shares Statistics:

OM traded an average of 794.21K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.60M. Shares short for OM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 6.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.6 and a low estimate of $-0.8, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.55 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.72 and $-3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.92. EPS for the following year is $-2.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.87 and $-2.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.67M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.22M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $223.16M and the low estimate is $180M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.