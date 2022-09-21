In What Direction Will Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Goes From Here?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed the day trading at 98.14 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $99.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2237156 shares were traded. SWKS reached its highest trading level at $99.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWKS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On June 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $105.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $138.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares for $112.26 per share. The transaction valued at 657,621 led to the insider holds 10,130 shares of the business.

GRIFFIN LIAM sold 10,000 shares of SWKS for $1,400,000 on Mar 29. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 52,711 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, GRIFFIN LIAM, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,000 and left with 62,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $175.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWKS traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWKS traded about 1.99M shares per day. A total of 160.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

SWKS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.32 and $10.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.87, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $9.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.21B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.