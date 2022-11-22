CEI (Camber Energy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed at $0.12 down -7.04% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43049632 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1249 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1111.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Camber Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 171.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4954.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CEI has traded an average of 30.02M shares per day and 47.29M over the past ten days. A total of 719.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.61M. Insiders hold about 7.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7M with a Short Ratio of 41.59M, compared to 33.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.