For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Veea Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.51, up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. VEEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5393 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5079.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEA now has a Market Capitalization of 25707344 and an Enterprise Value of 41949008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 95.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 157.946 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VEEA is 0.20, which has changed by -0.8550848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VEEA has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VEEA traded 250.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 173820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.27M. Insiders hold about 69.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.69% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEA as of 1767139200 were 298611 with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 1764288000 on 130629. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 298611 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.