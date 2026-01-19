Post-Trade Analysis: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Slides -0.89%, Closing at $1567.19

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $1581.19 in the prior trading day, Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) closed at $1567.19, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. FICO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1597.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1552.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FICO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 277.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

On October 01, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1800.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Weber Steven P. sold 1,426 shares for $1810.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,581,060 led to the insider holds 2,804 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FICO now has a Market Capitalization of 37618286592 and an Enterprise Value of 40114147328. As of this moment, Fair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.149 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FICO is 1.27, which has changed by -0.17263317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FICO has reached a high of $2217.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1300.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 220.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 243050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.98M. Insiders hold about 3.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.02% stake in the company. Shares short for FICO as of 1767139200 were 1007006 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1764288000 on 1033420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1007006 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.09. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FICO, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-03-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-03-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-03-11 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) is currently under the scrutiny of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.58, with high estimates of $12.01 and low estimates of $9.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $45.24 and $37.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $40.69. EPS for the following year is $51.79, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $63.5 and $40.17.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $501.78M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $509.13M to a low estimate of $488M. As of. The current estimate, Fair Isaac Corp’s year-ago sales were $439.97MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.92M. There is a high estimate of $676.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $580M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FICO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.46B.