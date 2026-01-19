Daily Market Movement: Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) Sees a -2.21% Decrease, Closing at $6.64

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD) was $6.64 for the day, down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96861.0 shares were traded. FBYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.138 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.2801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBYD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Whittaker Yvette sold 300 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,965 led to the insider holds 87,500 shares of the business.

Whittaker Yvette sold 600 shares of FBYD for $4,146 on Sep 03 ’25. The Chief Corporate Officer now owns 87,800 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Whittaker Yvette, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $6.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBYD now has a Market Capitalization of 321442496 and an Enterprise Value of 272277440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.148 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.544.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBYD is -0.55, which has changed by 0.22735679 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBYD has reached a high of $29.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.59%.

Shares Statistics:

FBYD traded an average of 127.35K shares per day over the past three months and 114070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.91M. Insiders hold about 72.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.17% stake in the company. Shares short for FBYD as of 1767139200 were 634398 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1764288000 on 191382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 634398 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.