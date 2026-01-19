In the Green: Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (SNSE) Closes at $10.44, Up/Down -10.08% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) closed at $10.44 down -10.08% from its previous closing price of $11.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74825.0 shares were traded. SNSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.64 and its Current Ratio is at 7.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Cambrian BioPharma Inc sold 6,612 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 54,575 led to the insider holds 155,142 shares of the business.

Peyer James sold 3,507 shares of SNSE for $27,903 on Dec 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 155,142 shares after completing the transaction at $7.96 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Peyer James, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,105 shares for $8.59 each. As a result, the insider received 26,672 and left with 158,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNSE now has a Market Capitalization of 13167867 and an Enterprise Value of -9852132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNSE is 0.28, which has changed by -0.026119411 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNSE has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNSE has traded an average of 89.44K shares per day and 42310 over the past ten days. A total of 1.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.86M. Insiders hold about 31.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.95% stake in the company. Shares short for SNSE as of 1767139200 were 25945 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1764288000 on 928. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25945 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.