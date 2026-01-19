Trading Day Review: Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $0.9

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Cloudastructure Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) closed at $0.9 in the last session, down -3.12% from day before closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. CSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.27 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Bentley Sheldon Richard sold 25,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 22,000 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Bentley Sheldon Richard sold 25,000 shares of CSAI for $21,250 on Jan 14 ’26. The Founder now owns 200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Bentley Sheldon Richard, who serves as the Founder of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 21,250 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 17550014 and an Enterprise Value of 11147013. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.998 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSAI is 1.99, which has changed by -0.97345185 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSAI has reached a high of $52.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSAI traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 324700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.42M. Insiders hold about 5.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.74% stake in the company. Shares short for CSAI as of 1767139200 were 605063 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1764288000 on 948275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 605063 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) is a result of the insights provided by 1 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45M. There is a high estimate of $1.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.28M and the low estimate is $8.28M.