Propanc Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PPCB) closed the day trading at $0.31 down -10.76% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. PPCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3722 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3062.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PPCB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.45 and its Current Ratio is at 2.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPCB now has a Market Capitalization of 4014915 and an Enterprise Value of 4282021.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPCB is 3.46, which has changed by 782.75 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPCB has reached a high of $145.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PPCB traded about 198.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PPCB traded about 139710 shares per day. A total of 13.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.36M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.84% stake in the company. Shares short for PPCB as of 1767139200 were 231114 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1764288000 on 168107. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 231114 and a Short% of Float of 4.61.