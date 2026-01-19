Stock Performance Spotlight: Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Ends the Day at $0.72, Down by -4.64

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.72, down -4.64% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. BFRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.774 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.34 and its Current Ratio is at 3.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Singh Vininder sold 29,002 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 43,625 led to the insider holds 2,292,446 shares of the business.

Singh Vininder sold 7,554 shares of BFRG for $11,856 on Jul 02 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,327,487 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Singh Vininder, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,405 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,330 and left with 2,335,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRG now has a Market Capitalization of 8251613 and an Enterprise Value of 6323268. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 54.198 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.921.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFRG is 0.69, which has changed by -0.69059825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFRG has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFRG traded 554.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2861160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 27.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRG as of 1767139200 were 314197 with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 1764288000 on 351583. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 314197 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.