Closing Figures: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)’s Negative Finish at 31.38, Down -4.76

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $32.95 in the prior trading day, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) closed at $31.38, down -4.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. CPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.8759 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Mastrocola David John bought 2,000 shares for $29.05 per share. The transaction valued at 58,100 led to the insider holds 18,115 shares of the business.

Banas Jonathan P bought 500 shares of CPS for $14,975 on Nov 03 ’25. The EVP and CFO now owns 53,427 shares after completing the transaction at $29.95 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Banas Jonathan P, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 500 shares for $28.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,108 and bolstered with 53,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPS now has a Market Capitalization of 553449280 and an Enterprise Value of 1587537280. As of this moment, Cooper-Standard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPS is 1.94, which has changed by 0.9298893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPS has reached a high of $40.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 199.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.78M. Insiders hold about 4.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CPS as of 1767139200 were 785144 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1764288000 on 1037225. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 785144 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $667.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $710.3M to a low estimate of $628.5M. As of. The current estimate, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $660.75MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $704M. There is a high estimate of $709M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $699M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.87B.