Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) was $5.4 for the day, up 6.51% from the previous closing price of $5.07. In other words, the price has increased by $6.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. VMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VMAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 4996182 and an Enterprise Value of 37209480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.265 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.642.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VMAR is 0.31, which has changed by -0.992663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VMAR has reached a high of $788.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.28%.

Shares Statistics:

VMAR traded an average of 266.05K shares per day over the past three months and 138456 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.73M. Shares short for VMAR as of 1767139200 were 20246 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 7855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20246 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.