Ratios in Focus: Analyzing biote Corp (BTMD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) closed at $2.32 down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. BTMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4208 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of biote Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01.

On February 20, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on February 20, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Guines LLC bought 436,037 shares for $3.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,422,265 led to the insider holds 4,611,071 shares of the business.

Guines LLC bought 11,677 shares of BTMD for $39,107 on May 07 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,622,748 shares after completing the transaction at $3.35 per share. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, Guines LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,933 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,371 and bolstered with 4,175,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTMD now has a Market Capitalization of 111015024 and an Enterprise Value of 160504832. As of this moment, biote’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.117.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTMD is 1.15, which has changed by -0.607445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTMD has traded an average of 140.75K shares per day and 195880 over the past ten days. A total of 30.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.33M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.52% stake in the company. Shares short for BTMD as of 1767139200 were 1205571 with a Short Ratio of 8.57, compared to 1764288000 on 1057340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1205571 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of biote Corp (BTMD) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46.86M to a low estimate of $44.29M. As of. The current estimate, biote Corp’s year-ago sales were $49.83MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.41M. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.19MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208M and the low estimate is $181.01M.