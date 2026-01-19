Deeper Dive: Understanding Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) closed at $2.72 in the last session, up 2.64% from day before closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92182.0 shares were traded. TPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

On March 14, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $13.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on March 14, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPST now has a Market Capitalization of 13401881 and an Enterprise Value of 12968238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPST is -2.46, which has changed by -0.76411414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPST has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPST traded on average about 117.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 75360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.62M. Insiders hold about 6.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.74% stake in the company. Shares short for TPST as of 1767139200 were 185406 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1764288000 on 379220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 185406 and a Short% of Float of 3.7699999999999996.

