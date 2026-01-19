Financial Health Check: Examining Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed the day trading at $2.99 up 4.91% from the previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.57 and its Current Ratio is at 3.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on April 15, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On April 15, 2025, Alliance Global Partners reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $8.50.

On November 11, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when McKee Kelly T. Jr. bought 1,107 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 742 led to the insider holds 3,494 shares of the business.

SPENCER JOHN N JR bought 10,000 shares of GOVX for $9,800 on Apr 10 ’25. The Director now owns 11,402 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Apr 10 ’25, another insider, Sharkey John W., who serves as the VP, Business Development of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,940 and bolstered with 6,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 5179122 and an Enterprise Value of -1456237. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.434 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOVX is 3.77, which has changed by -0.9461261 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $57.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -62.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOVX traded about 94.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOVX traded about 210722 shares per day. A total of 1.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.72M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.89% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of 1767139200 were 60585 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1764288000 on 121028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 60585 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$8.75, with high estimates of -$8.75 and low estimates of -$8.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$12.25 and -$35.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$27.69. EPS for the following year is -$24.92, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$15.25 and -$44.25.