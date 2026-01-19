AMC Robotics Corp (AMCI)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AMC Robotics Corp’s stock clocked out at $6.72, down -5.62% from its previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. AMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.635.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 133,722 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,908,880 led to the insider holds 329,825 shares of the business.

Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 82,002 shares of AMCI for $1,136,149 on Dec 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 463,547 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Harraden Circle Investments, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,451 shares for $8.90 each. As a result, the insider received 39,634 and left with 545,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 141586256 and an Enterprise Value of 152949840. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.237.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMCI is -0.08, which has changed by -0.4100088 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCI has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMCI traded 4.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 322070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.67M. Insiders hold about 66.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.10% stake in the company.