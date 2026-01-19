Ratio Analysis: Unpacking CervoMed Inc (CRVO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $7.08 in the prior trading day, CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) closed at $7.28, up 2.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75410.0 shares were traded. CRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 13, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Winton Matthew bought 3,500 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 29,505 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

Winton Matthew bought 1,500 shares of CRVO for $11,925 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Commercial and Business now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.95 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Gregoire Sylvie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,807 shares for $8.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,427 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 67359800 and an Enterprise Value of 40065708. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRVO is -0.83, which has changed by 2.3394496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRVO has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 67.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.79M. Insiders hold about 48.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVO as of 1767139200 were 151357 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1764288000 on 127317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 151357 and a Short% of Float of 2.3599999.

Earnings Estimates

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.74M

