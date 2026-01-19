Ratio Analysis: Unpacking CervoMed Inc (CRVO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $7.08 in the prior trading day, CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) closed at $7.28, up 2.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75410.0 shares were traded. CRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 13, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Winton Matthew bought 3,500 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 29,505 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

Winton Matthew bought 1,500 shares of CRVO for $11,925 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Commercial and Business now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.95 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Gregoire Sylvie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,807 shares for $8.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,427 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 67359800 and an Enterprise Value of 40065708. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRVO is -0.83, which has changed by 2.3394496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRVO has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 67.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.79M. Insiders hold about 48.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVO as of 1767139200 were 151357 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1764288000 on 127317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 151357 and a Short% of Float of 2.3599999.

Earnings Estimates

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.74M