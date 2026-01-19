Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: GDTC) was $0.95 for the day, up 2.52% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51322.0 shares were traded. GDTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.981 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.81 and its Current Ratio is at 5.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when mDR Ltd bought 54,644 shares for $1.88 per share.

mDR Ltd bought 81,482 shares of GDTC for $171,112 on Jun 23 ’25. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, mDR Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 86,410 shares for $2.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDTC now has a Market Capitalization of 11186921 and an Enterprise Value of 8712563. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.937 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDTC is -0.14, which has changed by -0.6141701 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDTC has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.55%.

Shares Statistics:

GDTC traded an average of 99.02K shares per day over the past three months and 50190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.04M. Insiders hold about 65.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.15% stake in the company. Shares short for GDTC as of 1767139200 were 21050 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1764288000 on 27483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21050 and a Short% of Float of 0.61000003.

