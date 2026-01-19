Balance Sheet Insights: Docebo Inc (DCBO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Docebo Inc (NASDAQ: DCBO) closed at $19.69 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $19.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96717.0 shares were traded. DCBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Docebo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 05, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 09, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 09, 2025, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCBO now has a Market Capitalization of 568512512 and an Enterprise Value of 502565472. As of this moment, Docebo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.4.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCBO is 1.40, which has changed by -0.5363786 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCBO has reached a high of $43.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCBO has traded an average of 83.53K shares per day and 68530 over the past ten days. A total of 28.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.30M. Insiders hold about 57.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DCBO as of 1767139200 were 441917 with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1764288000 on 425715.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Docebo Inc (DCBO) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.2M to a low estimate of $61.97M. As of. The current estimate, Docebo Inc’s year-ago sales were $57.04MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.84M. There is a high estimate of $62.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $242M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.93MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262M and the low estimate is $255.53M.