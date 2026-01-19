Financial Metrics Unveiled: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) closed at $18.4 in the last session, down -3.26% from day before closing price of $19.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 07, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $45 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 653574464 and an Enterprise Value of 794395200. As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.779 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.704.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSTK is 1.25, which has changed by -0.42391986 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $32.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSTK traded on average about 276.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 171130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.05M. Insiders hold about 32.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of 1767139200 were 1148415 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1764288000 on 1284469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1148415 and a Short% of Float of 5.5999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSTK is 1.32, which was 1.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06782334. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $252.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $253.19M to a low estimate of $250.72M. As of. The current estimate, Shutterstock Inc’s year-ago sales were $250.31MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.13M. There is a high estimate of $254.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.26MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $970.2M.

