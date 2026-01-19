Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Datacentrex Inc (DTCX)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Datacentrex Inc (NASDAQ: DTCX) closed the day trading at $1.63 down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. DTCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6993 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5653.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTCX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.79 and its Current Ratio is at 50.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when STEELE ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 10,319 led to the insider holds 608,780 shares of the business.

STEELE ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares of DTCX for $9,851 on Aug 27 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 606,780 shares after completing the transaction at $4.93 per share. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, STEELE ROBERT A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,250,000 and left with 604,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTCX now has a Market Capitalization of 49513744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DTCX is 0.68, which has changed by -0.52339184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DTCX has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTCX traded about 298.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTCX traded about 473040 shares per day. A total of 16.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.28M. Insiders hold about 43.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.48% stake in the company.